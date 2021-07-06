Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #107 (2 July 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on movements which took place on 28 June 2021 in the town of Ounianga-Kébir, located in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

COLLECTIVELY EXPELLED POPULATION: 63 individuals

On 28 June 2021, 63 Chadian nationals (including 61 men, 2 women) collectively expelled to Libya and arrived in the town of Ounianga-Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest province). With the IOM-led programme designed to provide humanitarian assistance to collectively expelled individuals during quarantine coming to an end in December 2020, local authorities need support to ensure continuity in the provision of assistance to these persons, without which quarantine measures cannot be enforced. Since mid-April 2020, 1,615 individuals have been collectively expelled from Libya to Ounianga-Kébir. They often arrive in Chad in a highly vulnerable state.