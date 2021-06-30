Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #106 (28 June 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred from 13 to 28 June 2021 in the sous-préfecture of Mbitoye (département of Monts de Lam).

SUMMARY OF EVENT

From 13 to 28 June 2021, around 610 households (3,509 individuals) have returned to their places of origin in the villages of Sourou, Baïpague, Mini and Loussaye located in the souspréfecture of Mbitoye near the Central African border (Monts de Lam département, Logone Oriental Province). On 30 May 2021, following armed clashes, 1,010 households of 4,900 people fled those villages to take refuge in the town of Mbitoye located in the same sous-prefecture (see ETT 103).

According to key informants, given the return of calm in the area of origin, other people will continue to go back to their places of residence in the coming days. A Multi-Sectoral Assessment was conducted from 23 to 26 June 2021 by various humanitarian actors, included IOM, to understand the conditions of return of these persons.The report of this assessment is still under preparation.