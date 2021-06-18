Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #105 (10 June 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred between 28 May and 10 June 2021 in the Province of Batha.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

AFFECTED POPULATION : 970 Returnees

Between 28 May and 10 June 2021, following an attack by Non-State Armed Groups, 970 people, all Chadian nationals (including 273 men, 232 women, 259 girls and 206 boys) left the town of Toumour (Diffa region, Niger) to take refuge in the locality of Boulouwa, in Batha province in Central Chad. These movements began in January 2021 and continue. Since mid-April 2021, 2,770 returnees from Niger have arrived in Boulouwa.

Affected households indicated that they were originally from Boulouwa (Chad) and left following conflicts and droughts of the 1980s to settle in Niger. Returnees reported having travelled on foot between Toumour and the Chadian border, before travelling on board vehicles from the border to their current place of residence, where they live in makeshift shelters.

Returnees have received food and Non-Food Item assistance. Nevertheless, their needs remain high; they requir, particularly for shelter, water and latrines.