Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #103 (30 May 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 30 May 2021 in the sous-préfecture of Mbitoye (department of Monts de Lam).

SUMMARY OF EVENT

AFFECTED POPULATION:

4,900 Internally Displaced Persons, 1,010 Households (estimates)

On 30 May 2021, following armed clashes near the border post of the village of Sourou, located on the border with the Central African Republic (sous-préfecture of Mbitoye, Monts de Lam department), 1,010 households (4,900 individuals) left the villages of Sourou, Baïpague, Mini and Lousain (within the same sous-préfecture) to take refuge in the town of Mbitoye.

The government is providing assistance to displaced persons in the form of food distribution.