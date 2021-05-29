Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #102 (28 May 2021)

SUMMARY OF EVENT

AFFECTED POPULATION : 1,800 Returnees, 394 Households (estimates)

Following an attack by non-state armed groups in December 2020 in Niger in the locality of Toumour (Diffa region), 1,800 people, all Chadian nationals, left the locality of Toumour to take refuge in the locality of Boulouwa, located in the Batha province in central Chad. Movements started in January 2021 and are still ongoing.

These people indicated that they were originally from Boulouwa (Chad) and left during the lean season in 1985, to continue their agro-pastoral activities in Niger. To arrive at the current location, they reported that they had moved on foot between Toumour and the Chadian border, and then by vehicle between the Chadian border and the current location, where they had built makeshift shelters with the help of the local community.

Although they have received assistance with food and non-food items, their needs remain high, particularly for shelter, water and latrines.