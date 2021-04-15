Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #100 (14 April 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool ( is to collect information on large and sudden population movements Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred from 11 to 12 April 2021 in the département of Grande Sido.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

From 11 to 12 April 2021 following armed clashes in the town of Kanga Bandero in the Central African Republic (4,122 Chadian nationals and a significant number of Central African nationals crossed the border into Chad and fled to the town of Sido Département of Grande Sido Province of Moyen Chari).

At the time of writing this report, these forced displacement movements were still ongoing. Additional data collection will be conducted to gather updated and in depth information.

It should be noted that nationalities are self declaratory and have not been confirmed or verified through I.D. verification.