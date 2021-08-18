Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Cross-border displacement of Chadian nationals - Dashboard #116 (17 August 2021)

The purpose of emergency tracking tool is to collect information on large and sudden population movements, as well as on security and climatic emergencies. On 11 August 2021, 1,032 Chadian nationals (133 households) arrived in the locality of Kaliwa (9th district of N'Djamena, Chad), following an inter-communal conflict that happened at the beginning of August 2021 and affected the localities of Bekoro, Kawadji and Djaramboukou (Far North region, Cameroon).

These persons are hosted in two primary schools and a college. They are made up largely of children (73%), the majority of adults having remained in the places of provenance. They indicated that they had lived in Cameroon for many years and were considering returning to their places of provenance in this country as soon as the security situation improved.