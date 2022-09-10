Chad - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) #146 - Displacement in the Lac Province in July and August 2022 (September 2022)

The purpose of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred during the period from 02 July to 30 August 2022, in Lac Province.

While a lull was observed in the Lac province during the months of April and May 2022, an intensification of armed attacks and kidnappings increasingly occurred in the months of July and August, which caused a large number of displacements. During these two months, 3,881 households (14,305 individuals) have been affected by displacement. Displacements were particularly observed in August 2022 (10,928 persons were displaced during this month). More than half (55%) of people affected by displacement between July and August 2022 were already in a displacement situation before their new displacements while 45 per cent were displaced for the first time. The reasons for displacement were mainly the fear caused by armed attacks (44%), armed attacks (30%), fear caused by kidnappings (13%) and inter-communal conflicts (13%). The majority of people displaced during the two months (84%) took refuge in localities located in the same sous-préfecture as their provenances (see the table on pages 2 and 3). After their displacement, these persons have significant needs for food, shelter, non-food items and water.