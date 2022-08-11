Chad - Emergency Tracking Tool #144 - Overview of the situation of people affected by the floods in the city of N'Djamena (11 August 2022)

The purpose of the Emergency Tracking Tool is to collect information on large and sudden population movements as well as on security and climate emergencies. Each year in Chad, during the rainy season (June-September), many localities are often hit by floods, affecting thousands of people. This dashboard presents information on people affected by flooding at the end of July 2022 in 23 neighborhoods in the city of N'Djamena, following heavy rains. The data collection was carried out at two levels: the most affected neighbourhoods were first identified through consultations with communal district authorities, before surveys were conducted with delegates of the identified neighbourhoods to collect information on the impact of the floods on populations. Results indicated that 3,641 households (17,025 individuals) were affected by the floods in 10 neighbourhoods of the 10th arrondissement (representing 59% of affected households), 10 neighbourhoods in the 7th arrondissement (38%) and 3 neighbourhoods in the 5th arrondissement (3%). Most of the households whose homes were not impacted or were partially destroyed are still living in their homes even though they were flooded. Households whose shelters were completely destroyed were mostly hosted by neighbours whose shelters were not damaged. Affected populations are at severe risk of zoonotic diseases such as malaria and cholera. The authorities have indicated that in the event of further heavy rains, the situation could worsen. A temporary relocation of the most vulnerable people, to areas without risk of flooding would be essential. This relocation, along with food, shelter restoration and provision of non-food items, are the priority needs of affected populations.