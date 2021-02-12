Chad Emergency External Update(Ouaddai Province (Eastern Chad)) - 11 February 2021

EMERGENCY OVERVIEW

West Darfur intercommunal clashes led to new displacement

On 15 January, in one of the Krinding IDP camps in West Darfur, an Arab man and his son were reportedly stabbed by a Masalit assailant. The father and son were taken to the hospital, but the father died on 16 January. This episode triggered intercommunal clashes between the two communities and forced nealy 4,500 Sudanese people to cross the border into Chad.

Population Profile

The majority of 4,482 are women and children. They arrived exhausted, traumatized and often with signs of malnutrition. Refugees are scattered in various villages around the Sudanes/Chadian border in the areas of Tougoul-Tougli, Ferrik Tchoyo, Ardebe, Tarchana, Adre, Hile Moursal, Agang, Hileta, Bahou, Yakata and Goungour.

Initial assessments and response

Following an alert of the authorities in eastern Chad, a joint mission comprising of UNHCR and CNARR (Commission Nationale pour l'Accueil et la Réinsertion des Réfugiés et des Rapatriés) was conducted on 18 January 2021. A rapid assessment conducted jointly by UNHCR and CNARR, shown that they are in acute need of assistance, including food, health services, water and sanitation, shelter and core relief items.

The Chadian government authorities decided to gather all new arrivals in Adre, where new arrivals have to spend one week of confinement in accordance with COVID-19 preventive measures in new and repurposed transit centers. At the end of the quarantine, new arrivals can then be relocated to Kouchaguine-Moura camp.

The security situation in West Darfur remains volatile and unpredictable hence new arrivals continue to arrive on a daily basis and the total number of new arrivals is slightly increasing. UNHCR maintains close cross-border and protection monitoring.

It is worth mentioning that in late December 2019, May and July 2020, clashes between Arab and Massalit ethnicities displaced approximately 18,500 Sudanese across the border into Chad. 8,442 out of them were hosted in Kouchguine-Moura camp while others are believed to have returned to Sudan. As of 11 February 2021, Kouchaguine-Moura camp hosts 9,417 including 975 individuals recently relocated from the transit center in Adre after completion of seven days of quarantine.