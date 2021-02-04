Chad Emergency External Update(Ouaddai Province (Eastern Chad)) - 02 February 2021

4,300 Total number of new arrivals since 15 January 2021

482 New arrivals transferred to the transit centre in Adre for quarantine

165 New arrivals relocated to Kouchaguine-Moura camp after quarantine

8,607 Total population in Kouchaguine-Moura camp since 04 February 2020

OVERVIEW OF THE EMERGENCY AND RESPONSE

On 15 January in one of Krinding IDP camps in West Darfur, an Arab man and his son were reportedly stabbed by a Masalit man. The father and son were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the father died early morning on 16 January. That situation triggered an intercommunal clash between the two communities and forced approximately 4,300 Sudanese to cross into neighboring countries including Chad to seek asylum. Majority of them are women and children who arrived exhausted, traumatized and often with signs of malnutrition. Following an alert by authorities in eastern Chad, a joint mission comprising of UNHCR and CNARR (Commission Nationale pour l'Accueil et la Réinsertion des Réfugiés et des Rapatriés) was conducted along border areas to monitor the situation and meet with new arrivals.

The new arrivals are scattered in various villages around Sudan and Chad border including Tougoul-Tougli, Ferrik Tchoyo, Ardebe, Tarchana, Adre, Hile Moursal, Agang, Hileta, Bahou, Yakata and Goungour. A rapid assessment shown that they are in acute need of assistance, including food, health services, water and sanitation, shelter and core relief items.

The Chadian government authorities decided to gather new arrivals in one site in Adre which will serve as a transit centre, where new arrivals will respect one week of confinement in accordance with COVID-19 prevention measures before being relocated to Kouchaguine-Moura camp.

The security situation in West Darfur remains volatile and unpredictable hence new arrivals continue to arrive on a daily basis and the total number is slightly increasing. UNHCR maintains close cross-border and protection monitoring.

It is worth mentioning that in late December 2019, May and July 2020, clashes between Arab and Massalit ethnicities displaced approximately 18,500 Sudanese across the border into Chad. 8,442 out of them are hosted in Kouchguine-Moura camp while others are believed to have returned to Sudan. As of 02 February 2021, Kouchaguine-Moura camp hosts 8, 607 including 165 individuals relocated from the transit centre in Adre after completion of seven days of quarantine.