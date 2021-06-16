Chad Emergency External Update (Ouaddai Province, Eastern Chad) - 07 June 2021

EMERGENCY OVERVIEW

West Darfur intercommunal clashes led to new displacement

On 15 January, in one of the Krinding IDP camps in West Darfur, an Arab man and his son were reportedly stabbed by a Masalit assailant. The father and son were taken to the hospital, but the father died on 16 January. This episode triggered intercommunal clashes between the two communities and forced 5,000 Sudanese people to cross the border into Chad.

The violence between Arab and Masalit ethnicities continued. Between 03 and 09 April 2021 more 1,860 Sudanese were displaced across the border into Chad between. More recently, between 18 and 20 May, more 400 households from Guelou and Tendelti villages in Sudan crossed the border seeking asylum in Chad.

Although the situation remains unpredictable, soon after most of the reported displaced returned to Sudan following a slight improvement in security in their villages area and few decided to remain at the border area. Only 47 households (145 individuals) requested to be relocated to Kouchaguine-Moura camp.

Initial assessments and response

Following an alert of the authorities, a rapid assessment was conducted jointly by UNHCR and CNARR (Commission Nationale pour l'Accueil et la Réinsertion des Réfugiés et des Rapatriés) in eastern Chad. The assessment revealed the acute needs in various areas, namely food, health services, water and sanitation, shelter and core relief items.

The security situation in West Darfur is still volatile and unpredictable. UNHCR maintains close cross-border and protection monitoring.

There has been various moments of occurrence of clashes between Arab and Masalit ethnicities, namely in late December 2019, May and July 2020. These clashes have displaced 18,500 Sudanese, out of which 8,540 were hosted in Kouchaguine-Moura camp. The 9,960 individuals are believed to have returned to Sudan. As of 7 June 2021, Kouchaguine-Moura camp hosts 11,191 refugees, including 2,651 individuals relocated this year from various villages near the border.