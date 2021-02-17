Chad Emergency External Update (Logone Oriental Province) - 16 February 2021

OVERVIEW OF THE EMERGENCY AND RESPONSE

On 22 December 2020, few days before the presidential elections of 27 December in the Central African Republic, armed violence broke out causing thousands of people to flee to neighbouring countries. In Chad, the new arrivals entered through the Logone Province in several villages surrounding the border including Ndoubasoh, Kombat, Bethanie and Bekoninga. Some people among the new arrivals arrived from Markounda, in its surrounding localities and other Central African towns. Reportedly, they had come to work in the mining sites of Markounda and fled the country due to clashes between Seleka and Révolution-Justice armed groups which were fighting over the collection of taxes on users and the occupation of various localities such as Beboura and Bemal. According to new arrivals, the fight of Seleka armed group evolves and occupies new localities forcing people to flee to Chad.The majority of them are farmers from kaba ethnic group while the minority is composed of Peuhl breeders.

From the end of January 2021, a decline was observed in the number of new arrivals from the Central African Republic. The border at Bekoninga was re-open on 5 February and public transport between the two countries (Chad-RCA) resumed. It is worth mentioning that the border was closed since 2014.

From 9 to 11 February, 212 households/680 new arrivals were registered in Bekan. According to the laste people who arrived, attacks by the Central African Armed Forces in Bouar and Bossangoa in early February forced them to flee to Chad. The households crossed the borders in small groups of 2 to 3 people, mostly women and children of Kaba and Peul ethnicity.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE IN GORE

Protection

Level 1 biometric registration exercise of new arrivals started on 26 December and continues in close collaboration with the Chadian government authorities.

212 households/ 680 individuals were registered on 9 February in Bekan, bringing the total number of new arrivals to 2,208 households of 7,406 individuals, with women and girls representing 56% of the population.

Majority of them are from Ouham and Ouham Pende’s prefectures in the localities of Bemal, Paoua,

Markounda, and Bangui. 10% of new arrivals consider to return to their country as soon as the security situation will allow.

109 Unaccompanied or Separated Children were registered since 26 December. Follow-up is being done to identify foster families.

1685 (23%) people with specific needs were identified and psychosocial support was provided to them. 16 out of them were referred to the health centre for medical follow-up.