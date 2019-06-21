Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.16 Publication date: 21 June 2019
from International Organization for Migration
Report
Published on 21 Jun 2019 — View Original
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to quickly collect information on sudden displacements of populations. Information is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation. This dashboard provides information on a event which occurred on 17 and 19 June 2019 in two villages of the Lac province.
