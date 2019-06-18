18 Jun 2019

Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 15 Publication date: 17 June 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 17 Jun 2019 View Original
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to quickly collect information on sudden displacements of populations. Information is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation. This dashboard provides information on a event which occurred on 9 June 2019 in one village of the Lac province. Data was collected on 12 June 2019.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

Because of the insecurity caused by armed attacks in the Diffa region, access to certain fishing zones was barred by the Niger government, as a result of which 47 households made up of 115 individuals left Niger for the village of Kaidjaram located in the sous-prefecture of Daboua (department of Fouli), on 9 June 2019 in order to find better living conditions.

The displaced persons stated that they’re Chadian nationals who had been living in Niger for several generations. They stated that the village of Kaidjaram is the land of their ancestors.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

