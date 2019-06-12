Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 14 Publication date: 12 June 2019
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to quickly collect information on sudden displacements of populations. Information is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation. This dashboard provides information on an event which occurred on 08 June 2019 in one site of the Lac province. Data was collected on 08 June 2019.
