SUMMARY OF THE EVENT

Between 30 May and 2 June 2019, 120 individuals arrived in Faya in the province of Borkou from the Tibesti province: 64 persons from Zouarké, 47 persons from Wour and 9 persons from Sondenga. It was reported that they had originally planned to travel to gold mines in Northern Chad and that they were intercepted by authrotieis and brought to Faya.