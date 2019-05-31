Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 12 Publication date: 30 May 2019
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to quickly collect information on sudden displacements of populations. Information is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation. This dashboard provides information on events which occurred from 22 to 26 May 2019, affecting 5 villages and 1 site in the Lac province. Data was collected on 27 and 28 May 2019.