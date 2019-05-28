Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 11 Publication date: 27 May 2019
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to quickly collect information on sudden displacements of populations. Information is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation. This dashboard provides information on events which occurred on 24 and 25 May 2019, affecting two sites and two villages in the Lac province. Data was collected from 24 to 27 May 2019.