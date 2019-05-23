Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 10 Publication date: 23 May 2019

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to quickly collect information on sudden displacements of populations. The information is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation. This dashboard provides information on an event which occurred on 16 May 2019 at one site in the Lac province. Data was collected on 20 May 2019.

On 16 May 2019, 700 households of 2,926 individuals were displaced following an armed attack on the village of Selia, located on an island of Lake Chad, in the department of Mamdi (sous-préfecture of Bol). Displaced households fled to Maar, located in the same sous-préfecture.