Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 41 (10 February 2020)

The multiplication of attacks by armed groups in the sous-préfecture of Kaiga kindjiria (Fouli département), led people from the villages of Kandalaboua (156 households of 570 individuals), Kirnakaya (139 households of 497 individuals), Makaya (88 households of 351 individuals) and Kadoulou (159 households of 622 individuals), to move preventively on 5 February 2020 to find refuge for the site of Kangalia, located in the same sous-préfecture.