Following an attack by armed groups on 11 January 2020 in the village of Kallom located in the sous-prefecture of Ngouboua (Kaya département) (see ETT 37), 300 households of 1,150 individuals left the villages of Dougoulou, Kapirom and Kalemi, as well as the sites of Kangalia and Bourboura, on February 1 st 2020 to find refuge in the site of Barga, located in the same sous-préfecture.