Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 39 (28 January 2020)

Following an armed attack on 27 January 2020 near the village of Mandari located in one of the islands of Lake Chad, in the sous-préfecture of Kangalam (département of Mamdi), 130 households of 600 individuals left this village and took refuge in the village of Koulfoua, located in the same sous-préfecture. Recently, Koulfoua hosted more than 400 persons (see ETT 35 and 36) and 146 of them fled preventively from the village of Mandari (see ETT 36)