24 Jan 2020

Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 38 (24 January 2020)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (271.04 KB)

With insecurity growing in Lac province, approximately 590 households of 2,650 individuals left their villages as a preventive measure between 18 and 20 January 2020. Displaced households originating from the villages of Kalom 1, Kalom 2, Kaya 2, Bomarom, Boukatoulorom located in the sous-préfecture of N'gouboua (département of Kaya), took refuge in the village of Fourkoulom, located in the same sous-préfecture. Those originating from the village of Kaya 2 (in the same sous-préfecture of Ngouboua), preferred to settle in a spontaneously created site that they named Aykoulou, located not far from Fourkoulom.

Following an armed attack on January 19, 2020 in the village of Kaiga-kindjiria, in the sous-préfecture of Kaiga-kindjiria (département of Fouli), approximately 50 households of 120 individuals fled to the sous-préfecture of Liwa (in the same département of Fouli).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.