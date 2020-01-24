Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 38 (24 January 2020)

With insecurity growing in Lac province, approximately 590 households of 2,650 individuals left their villages as a preventive measure between 18 and 20 January 2020. Displaced households originating from the villages of Kalom 1, Kalom 2, Kaya 2, Bomarom, Boukatoulorom located in the sous-préfecture of N'gouboua (département of Kaya), took refuge in the village of Fourkoulom, located in the same sous-préfecture. Those originating from the village of Kaya 2 (in the same sous-préfecture of Ngouboua), preferred to settle in a spontaneously created site that they named Aykoulou, located not far from Fourkoulom.

Following an armed attack on January 19, 2020 in the village of Kaiga-kindjiria, in the sous-préfecture of Kaiga-kindjiria (département of Fouli), approximately 50 households of 120 individuals fled to the sous-préfecture of Liwa (in the same département of Fouli).