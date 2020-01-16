Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 37 (15 January 2020)
Following attacks by armed groups on 11 January 2020 in the village of Ngorea 1, located in the sous-préfecture of Kaiga-kindjiria (Département of Fouli) and in the village of Kallom located in the sous-préfecture of Ngouboua (Département of Kaya), around 754 households of 3,463 individuals fled to differents villages located in the sous-préfectures of Kaiga-kindjiria, Ngouboua, Liwa and Daboua. The information received indicates that movements will likely continue in the coming days.