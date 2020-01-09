Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 35, Date of publication: 6 January 2020
Following attacks by armed groups on 23 December 2019 close to the village of Kinassorom, which is located on an island of Lake Chad, in the département of Mamdi (sous-prefecture of Kangalam), security forces were deployed in this village. Consequently, a number of households moved to Kinassorom to benefit from the security forces' protection. However, these security forces recently withdrew from this village. As a result, 50 households of 300 individuals from the village of Kallerom, located around Kinassorom, for fear of new attacks by armed groups left for the village of Koulfoua, located on a separate island of Lake Chad, in the sous-préfecture of Kangalam (in the same département of Mamdi). Security forces are present in this village on a permanent basis.