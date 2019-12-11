11 Dec 2019

Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 32, Date of publication: 10 December 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 10 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (262.25 KB)

The purpose of the Emergency Tracking Tool is to gather information on large and sudden movements of populations. The information is collected through interviews with key informants or direct observations. This dashboard presents information on movements that took place on 15 October 2019 and 20 November 2019, in two villages of Lac Province.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

Following an attack by armed extremist groups close to the village of Kanderewa, in the sous-préfecture of Ngouboua (département of Kaya), 117 households left the village of Kanderewa to settle in the site of Taal, located in the sous-préfecture of Baga-Sola, in the same département.

Following the threat of a possible attack by armed extremist groups in the village of Kapirom, in the sous-préfecture of Ngouboua (département of Kaya), 155 households left the village of Kapirom to settle in the site of Taal, located in the souspréfecture of Baga-Sola, in the same département.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.