Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 32, Date of publication: 10 December 2019

The purpose of the Emergency Tracking Tool is to gather information on large and sudden movements of populations. The information is collected through interviews with key informants or direct observations. This dashboard presents information on movements that took place on 15 October 2019 and 20 November 2019, in two villages of Lac Province.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

Following an attack by armed extremist groups close to the village of Kanderewa, in the sous-préfecture of Ngouboua (département of Kaya), 117 households left the village of Kanderewa to settle in the site of Taal, located in the sous-préfecture of Baga-Sola, in the same département.

Following the threat of a possible attack by armed extremist groups in the village of Kapirom, in the sous-préfecture of Ngouboua (département of Kaya), 155 households left the village of Kapirom to settle in the site of Taal, located in the souspréfecture of Baga-Sola, in the same département.