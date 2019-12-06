06 Dec 2019

Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 31, Date of publication: 6 December 2019

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to quickly collect information on sudden displacements of populations. Information is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation. This dashboard provides information on an event which occurred on 30 November 2019 in a village situated in Lac Province.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

On 30 November 2019, 100 households of 600 individuals left the village of Tchoukou Kafi, located in the sous-préfecture of Ngouboua in the département of Kaya, for the village of Foco Feléh which is situated in the same sous-préfecture, for fear of armed attacks by extremist groups.

