26 Nov 2019

Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 30, Date of publication: 26 November 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 26 Nov 2019 View Original
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to quickly collect information on sudden displacements of populations. Information is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation. This dashboard provides information on an event which occurred on 20 November 2019 in a village situated in Lac Province.

SUMMARY OF THE EVENT

On 20 November 2019, about 20 households of 55 individuals left the village of Kaiga-Kindjiria, located in the sous-préfecture of the same name, and fled to the village of Toukoul in the sous-préfecture of Daboua, for fear of attacks perpetrated by extremist groups. According to key informants, other residents of the sous-préfecture of Kaiga-Kindjiria plan to leave their villages to take refuge in Daboua, following the regular armed attacks in this sous-préfecture which sparked fear among the inhabitants.

