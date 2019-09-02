Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 23, Date of publication: 29 August 2019

The purpose of the Emergency Tracking Tool is to gather information on large and sudden movements of populations. The information is collected through interviews with key informants or direct observations. This report presents information on movements that took place on 26 August 2019 in Moyen-Chari Province.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

Following a conflict between farmers and pastoralist herders on 26 August in the village of Sandana, in the département of BarhKôh, sous-prefecture of Koumogo, 1,000 individuals fled to the villages of Koumogo (département of Barh-Kôh, subous-préfecture of Koumogo) and Danamadji (département of Grande Sido,sous-préfecture of Danamadji).