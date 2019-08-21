Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 20, Date of publication: 21 August 2019
The purpose of the Emergency Tracking Tool is to gather information on large and sudden movements of populations. The information is collected through interviews with key informants or direct observations. This report presents information on movements that took place from 17 to 19 August in the towns of Faya and Zouarke. These movements were observed at DTM Flow Monitoring Points set up in Faya and Zouarke.