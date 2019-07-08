Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 18, Date of publication: 05 July 2019
SUMMARY
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to quickly collect information on sudden displacements of populations. Information is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation. This dashboard provides information on events which occurred from 24 to 29 June 2019 in 2 sites and 1 village in the Lac province.
