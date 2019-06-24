Chad: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report 17, Date of publication: 24 June 2019
from International Organization for Migration
Report
Published on 24 Jun 2019 — View Original
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool ( is to quickly collect information on sudden displacements of populations Information is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation This dashboard provides information on a event which occurred on 22 June 2019 in one displacement site of Lac Province
