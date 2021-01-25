Chad + 1 more
Chad – Displacement of people and violence – Lake and Ouaddaï provinces (DG ECHO, IOM, UNHCR, UN OCHA, local authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 January 2021)
- The humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly in the Lake Chad region, with violence driving forced displacement at a fast pace. Following armed attacks by non-state armed groups on 14, 16 and 17 January, 771 households (2,990 individuals) have fled their villages seeking refuge in Fouli, Mamdi and Kaya departements (Lake province). Over 10,000 people have been forcibly displaced since 1 January 2021.
- In the east of the country, following intercommunal clashes in Krinding Internally Displaced People' (IDP) camp in West Darfur which have been escalating since 15 January, 712 Sudanese households (mainly women and children) have sought refuge in Chad, near Adré town (new arrivals are expected).
- In both regions, DG ECHO is providing emergency assistance in the most critical sectors such as Health, Water, Protection, Education and Shelter.