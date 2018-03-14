14 Mar 2018

Chad: Deputy Humanitarian Chief shares poignant testimonies of the displaced people she met and their struggle for survival

The Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ursula Mueller, arrived in Chad on 26 February for a two-day visit. She saw first-hand the humanitarian situation in the country, and the response by the Government and aid agencies within a context of chronic underfunding and multiple development challenges.

