Chad: Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) brief – round 2 - Results and recommendations, February 2022

Methodology

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) conducted a household survey in Chad through the Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) between 29 November and 14 December 2021 to monitor agricultural livelihoods and food security. For this second-round survey, data were collected via face-to-face interviews in the provinces of Guéra, Kanem, Lac, Logone Oriental, Mayo-Kebbi Est, Moyen-Chari, N'Djamena and Wadi Fira. Data collection involved 1 692 households and took place during the harvest season. The household survey was complemented by interviews with food and input traders, and other key actors in the agricultural value chain.