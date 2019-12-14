Chad: Département of Grande Sido - Transhumance Tracking Tool (TTT) - Dashboard #2 (December 2019)

Data collection: September - December 2019

Date of publication: December 2019

Context and Methodology

In the framework of its conflict prevention and management activities, IOM is currently implementing a project in the Grande Sido département (Moyen-Chari province). One of the components of this project is the monitoring of the transhumance (both their internal and external to Chad) and the collection of data on alerts related to conflicts between herders and farmers. This Dashboard presents the results data collected from September to December 2019. They show the beginning of transhumance from the Northern to the Southern part of Chad. The majority of herders observed (68%) was stationed in Moyen-Chari province whilst (32%) were moving to the Central African Republic. While most of the herders were Chadian nationals, 53 per cent were children. Moyen-Chari province (34%), Chari-Baguirmi (11%) and Ouddaï (8%), were the main places of provenance of the herders. Destinations were essentially the Moyen-Chari province (53%) and the Central African Republic (32%). Two incidents were reported in early December 2019: the first occurred after cattle devastated a farmland and the second, after a herder failed to get paid by the owner of the cattle.