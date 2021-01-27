Chad Crisis Response Plan 2021 - 2022

Funding Required $32,250,000

Target Beneficiaries 118,000

IOM Vision

IOM Chad is actively working on creating spaces to implement transition programmes across various humanitarian emergency situations in the country. The office has recently been restructured to sharpen its focus on the humanitarian-development-peace nexus. Specifically, IOM works in support of displaced communities in remote and border regions to provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance and to support the Government of Chad in identifying opportunities to progressively resolve displacement situations. To this end, IOM is increasingly orienting its programming towards community stabilization, peacebuilding, and integrated holistic community development, particularly along the borders with Libya, the Central African Republic, and in the Lake Chad Basin area in order to address displacement drivers and ensure an integrated humanitarian response. IOM's initiatives aim to not only respond to lifesaving needs but also enable beneficiaries, communities and authorities to proactively and sustainably plan, design and participate in programmes to allow a seamless transition and limit dependence on humanitarian aid.

Context Analysis

Chad is a landlocked country surrounded by different conflict-affected areas, such as the Central African Republic (CAR), the Lac region between Chad/Cameroon/Nigeria/Niger, Libya, and Darfur, Sudan. Mobility to access markets and exchange with neighbouring countries, as well as transhumance movements, but also forced population movements of internally displaced persons (IDP), refugees or returnees have hence been ongoing in Chad for decades. As of November 2020, approximately 500,000 people are internally displaced in Chad, according to IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) data: 340,000 IDPs and 170,000 returnees (either former IDPs or Chadians who returned from Nigeria, Niger, and CAR), resulting from insecurities linked to Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG), climate change and structural underdevelopment, but also from deportations from Libya.

Providing critical humanitarian assistance to IDPs remains one of the top objectives of the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) which highlights the necessity to cover the lifesaving needs induced by displacement as a priority, alongside food security and health. IOM identified approximately 60,000 newly-displaced persons due to the recent attacks in the Lac province perpetrated by NSAG. In the northern provinces, the situation in Libya is affecting the borders with Chad. A continuously high level of populations crossing IOM Flow Monitoring Points in northern Chad, including smuggling and trafficking in persons, can be observed. Moreover, approximately 40,000 migrants are working in different gold mines in the border triangle between Chad, Libya, and Niger.

The 2020 rainy season particularly hit the Lac, the center, N'djamena, and the south. In the Lac province, more than 8,000 people have been displaced because of floods, and in N'djamena, several displacement sites have been set up to host around 20,000 people displaced by the rising level of the rivers. The flooding situation was addressed through significant coordination and preparedness efforts and was marked by national response capacity challenges to respond to disasters. The situation further exacerbated tensions around transhumance in southern Chad. Transhumance communities move cyclically through Chad and leave Chad mostly along its southern borders to the Central African Republic.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, more than 1,000 Chadian nationals have been deported from several regions of Libya to Chad, entering through the Ounianga Kebir border post. Affected populations frequently report protection issues, physical threats, torture, and kidnapping, among others. Returnees and migrants entering Chad by land are particularly vulnerable as they face COVID-19 border management, mandatory quarantine and isolation measures, without available support, notably in the case of deportations from Libya.