Chad COVID-19 Situation Report – #03

[Cumulative update including the period 15 May to 10 June 2020]

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 10 June 2020, a total of 848 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been registered, out of which three (3) are children. Of these three children, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in children under 5, and one case is a child between 5-14 years of age. The majority of cases remain aged between 25-59 years and male.

The epidemic has spread by now across 15 provinces (representing two thirds of the country): N’Djamena, Batha, Chari Baguirmi, Ennedi Est, Guéra, Kanem, Lac, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Mayo Kebbi-Est, Moyen-Chari, Ouaddaï, Sila, and Wadi-Fira. 70 cases are hospitalized and under treatment, 706 patients have recovered, and 72 deaths are attributable to COVID-19. As of 10 June 2020, a total of 735 out of 809 (91%) contacts have been traced and are followed.

The UN agencies are positioning their assistance in the critical areas of communication, disease surveillance and testing including at critical border entry points, distribution of health consumables/essential drugs and equipment and capacity building of health personnel and frontline workers for case management and surveillance, water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, child protection and continuity of learning. This assistance is in support of the National Contingency Plan for Preparedness and Response to the Epidemic of Coronavirus COVID-19 (Plan National de contingence pour la préparation et la riposte à l’épidémie de la maladie coronavirus COVID-19) prepared by the Ministry of Health (MoH), with support from the United Nations and Development Partners.

Key challenges include: procurement on the global market of adequate quantities of health supplies especially personal protection equipment (PPE) and equipment for clinical care eases slightly but remains constrained; strengthening capacity in surveillance, tracing, case management and isolation of contacts; laboratory testing capacity in N’Djamena and in the provinces remains constrained; inadequate sanitation facilities in quarantine sites and public spaces and limitations in the preparedness at provincial level (lack of specific training of health providers, lack of personal protection equipment (PPE) and medical equipment in case management structures).