Chad COVID-19 Situation Report – #02

Cumulative update including the period 16 April to 14 May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Since Chad declared its first case of COVID-19 on 19 March 2020, there has been a steady increase in confirmed cases. As of 12 May 2020, a total of 372 confirmed COVID19 cases have been registered in nine provinces: N’Djamena, Ouaddai, Lac, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Moyen-Chari, Wadi Fira, Batha and Kanem. Of these, 252 are hospitalized and under treatment (244 in N’Djamena, 2 in Logone Oriental and one case in each of the following provinces : Batha, Kanem, Lac, Logone Occidental, MoyenChari and Wadi Fira), 78 patients have recovered, and 42 deaths (of which 5% are community-registered deaths) are attributable to COVID19. The majority of cases have been male, with most between 25-59 years of age. As of 12 May 2020, a total of 619 out of 773 (80%) contacts have been traced and are followed.

The United Nations and Development Partners have secured partial funding in support to the National Contingency Plan for Preparedness and Response to the Epidemic of Coronavirus COVID-19 (Plan National de contingence pour la préparation et la riposte à l’épidémie de la maladie coronavirus COVID-19) prepared by the Ministry of Health with the support of its development partners for the Plan. UN agencies are positioning their assistance in the critical areas of communication, disease surveillance and testing including at critical border entry points, distribution of health consumables/essential drugs and equipment and capacity building of heath personnel and frontline workers for case management and surveillance, water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, child protection and continuity of learning.

Key challenges include: Great difficulties in procurement on the global market of adequate quantities of health supplies especially personal protection equipment (PPE) and equipment for clinical care to equip among others Farcha Provincial Hospital and render the unit entirely functional; strengthening capacity in surveillance, tracing, case management and isolation of contacts ; limited laboratory testing capacity in N’Djamena and in the provinces; poor sanitation facilities in quarantine sites and public spaces.