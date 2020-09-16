Chad: COVID-19 Mobility Restrictions - Report #2 – September 2020

The current COVID-19 outbreak has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions, restrictions and bans. Many countries have taken measures restricting or forbidding population movements in order to stem the spread of the epidemic. In Chad, since 16 March 2020 (prior to the identification of the first confirmed case, on 19 March 2020), the government took successive measures to limit and contain the spread of the virus – notably the shutdown of all air and land borders, strict limitations on internal mobility, as well as the closure of schools and places of worship. From the end of June 2020, some of these measures were progressively eased or lifted: air traffic has resumed, the ban on interurban movements has been lifted and several non-essential shops and public places have reopened. However, some restrictions, including a curfew in four Provinces and the capital city N’Djamena, and the limitation of the number of passengers allowed in vehicles, remain in force. In order to assess the extent of the mobility restrictions imposed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the implementation of public health measures, IOM developed a tool involving the mapping of the main Points of Entry (PoE) and Internal Transit Points (ITPs) in the country and the identification of their operational status. This tool also aims to identify and assess the public health measures in place at these points. By doing so, the tool seeks to inform the preparedness and response interventions of authorities and other partners. This report provides updated figures on the information presented in the first report on COVID-19 mobility restrictions and public health measures, published in May 2020. It highlights key results from assessments conducted in September 2020 at 22 PoE and 8 ITPs*.