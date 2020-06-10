Chad: COVID-19 Mobility Restrictions - Report #1 – May 2020

The current COVID-19 outbreak has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions, restrictions and bans. Many countries have taken measures to restrict or bar population movements, in addition to border closures, in order to stem the spread of the virus. In Chad, since 16 March 2020 (prior to the identification of the first confirmed case, on 19 March 2020), the Republic of Chad has taken measures to limit and contain the spread of COVID-19. Most notably, the government closed all air and land borders, as well as schools and places of worship. Strict limitations on internal mobility were also imposed, including a curfew in four Provinces and the capital city N’Djamena, a ban on entries and exits to and from the capitals of Provinces and the city of N’Djamena, and a limitation of the number of passengers onboard private vehicles. In addition, the government declared a state of public health emergency on 25 April 2020. In this context, IOM has developed a tool to better understand how these restrictions are affecting mobility in the country and to guide authorities’ and other partners’ pandemic preparedness and response interventions at points of entry and transit. This tool consists in mapping the main Points of Entry (PoE) and transit points in the country and collecting their operational status. The tool also takes stock of the restrictions and preventive measures in place and the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) activities