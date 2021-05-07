Chad: Complementary Pathways | 1 January - 31 March 2021

Complementary Pathways opportunities are additional to Resettlement quotas. Strategic use of Resettlement combined with robust use of Complementary Pathways remains the only long-term mechanism to provide durable solutions to refugees.

Highlights:

Cross Border Loan Pilot Project: The Chad operation is one of the 9 operations worldwide, and the only operation in West and Central Africa selected for the desk review phase of the Cross-Border Loan Project, funded through a Norwegian Innovation Fund grant. Along with the Senior Livelihoods Officer, the Resettlement and Complementary Pathways Unit colleagues participated in an introductory session on the project, organized by the Resettlement and Complementary Pathways Service (RCPS) on 15 March 2021. The project aims to ease financial access to complementary pathways by developing a cross border loan solution in partnership with private sector financial institutions.

Family Reunification: In liaison with Legal Protection colleagues, the Unit is currently providing support to 37 Family Reunification requests, which are at various stages of processing. Till 31 March 2021, one application for visa de long séjour was submitted to France and five individuals (four families) were issued with the Convention Travel Document (CTDs), which is a mandatory document for the visa de long séjour application at the French Embassy.

Education Opportunities: In collaboration with the Education colleagues, the Unit has disseminated two fully paid scholarship opportunities amongst refugee students, the first offered by Columba University, USA, and the second by Université Clermont Auvergne in France. Three refugee students have thus far applied for the scholarship opportunity at Université Clermont Auvergne.

Strategy Documents and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs): To build robust foundations for the Complementary Pathways programme, the Unit has prioritised finalisation of the Family Reunification SOPs, the Complementary Pathways Strategy, FAQs on Complementary Pathways, and Fact Sheets of individual country eligibility criteria for Family reunification procedures. The Data Sharing Consent Form for use in Complementary Pathways cases developed by the Unit has been shared with RCPS for publication on UNHCR’s Global Community of Practice on Complementary Pathways.