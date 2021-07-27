Chad: Complementary Pathways | 1 April – 30 June 2021

Complementary Pathways are regulated and safe migration routes that allow refugees to access and stay legally in a third country. The three-year strategy (2019-2021) on resettlement and complementary pathways is a means of implementing the Global Compact on Refugees' goal of increasing responsibility-sharing through expanded access to third-country solutions for refugees. The strategy, which has been developed by States, UNHCR and other stakeholders, contains a vision to admit 2 million refugees to third countries through complementary pathways, in addition to one million refugees to be admitted through the resettlement programme by 2028.

Highlights:

Cross Border Loan Pilot Project: Altai Consulting was chosen to implement this project. On 18 June 2021, a meeting was organized with all project focal points from the 9 countries selected (including Chad) for the first phase of the Desk Review, where Altai Consulting provided an overview of the implementation phases of the project.

Family Reunification: In collaboration with the Legal Protection unit, the Resettlement unit is currently supporting 38 applications for family reunification, which are currently at different stages of processing. Over the period from 1 April to 30 June 2021, 2 long-stay visa applications for family reunification were submitted to the Embassy of France and are still being processed.3 individuals have obtained their Convention Travel Documents (CTDs), for purposes of issuance of long-stay visa by the Embassy. In the same period, 2 cases of family reunification were closed.

Student mobility: 5 students have been selected for a year of study in French universities, following their applications via the Campus France platform. One student has already received his CTD while the others have already made their requests for the same through the Legal Protection unit. UNHCR Chad operation, in collaboration with the UNHCR office in Paris, and the Regional Bureau, are assessing the possibility of providing administrative assistance to the selected refugees. The Education and Resettlement units have also completed two surveys in connection with student mobility. During the period, 1 student was interviewed following his application for a scholarship from the Université Clermont Auvergne in France but was not selected.

Strategic Documents and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs): To build robust foundations for the Complementary Pathways programme, the Unit has prioritised the development of a Strategy for the identification of refugees who can benefit from family reunification with their relatives living in third countries. The unit has also constituted a training kit on family reunification including Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Complementary Pathways and Fact Sheets on individual country eligibility criteria on family reunification procedures.