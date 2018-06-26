Chad - A chronic under-funding

The major constraint to the humanitarian response and development in the Lac region – and across Chad – is severe under-funding. Chad’s humanitarian

Response plans have been underfunded for years. Similarly to neighboring countries, humanitarian needs in Chad remain high into 2018. One third of the population, more than 4.4 million people, requires humanitarian assistance. Over the last ten years, close to 60% of the humanitarian response has been funded by two donors.

It is time for more donors to act and scale up their support.