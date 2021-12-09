Chad, Cameroon - Forced Displacement (DG ECHO, NGOs, Government, local press) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 December 2021)

On 5 December 2021, a new outbreak of violence in the province of Logone-Birni in Cameroon caused the death of two people and left around 20 injured. This violence forced hundreds of people to take refuge in Chad, in the locality of Oundouma, which already hosts 8,000 Cameroonian refugees.

On 8 December, the violence spilled over to the border town of Kousseri, leaving at least two dead and several injured. Some public and private buildings were set on fire. As a result, several hundred Cameroonians fled the city and crossed the Chari River to reach the Chadian capital N'Djamena.