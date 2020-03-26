Chad - Armed violence (DG ECHO, national authorities, OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 March 2020)

On 23 March, 92 Chadian soldiers have been killed in the deadliest attack by Boko Haram on armed forces on the Boma peninsula. Since December 2019, the security situation has deteriorated in the Lake region of Chad. Over 60 attacks in the Lac province, forced people to flee their homes. Currently, 169,000 people are internally displaced and approximately 13, 000 are refugees from Nigeria.