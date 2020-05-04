Chad Annual Report 2019: Our Impact

Message from the National Director

Dear partners, friends and colleagues

On behalf of the whole World Vision Chad team,

I thank God for His providence during the 2019 fiscal year.

It is with great pleasure that I share with you this 2019 Annual Report which highlights the achievements of World Vision Chad and its partners over the past year in improving the wellbeing of children, especially the most vulnerable.

World Vision Chad works closely with children, families, communities, local authorities and technical partners so that the support it provides may translate into lasting change for children. Through the presence of nine integrated programmes in six provinces, the organization intervenes in the sectors of Health, Education, Child Protection,

Advocacy, Water Sanitation & Hygiene, and Livelihoods & Resilience. In addition, World Vision implements emergency response programmes in Lake Chad, Mandoul and Nyapende provinces.

In alignment with World Vision’s global strategy ‘Our Promise’, which aims to build a better future for the most vulnerable children in the world, our strategic objective is to contribute to the wellbeing of 6.5 million children, particularly the most vulnerable living in areas where we work.

Admittedly the year had its challenges, but with the contribution of all concerned we made significant headway. We are pleased to have launched the advocacy campaign against child marriage in Chad in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Children and National Solidarity.

In education, our approach ‘Unlock Literacy’ made considerable progress in terms of the number of children participating in reading camp activities. In 2019, 12,092 children participated in the reading camps compared to 4,214 in 2018. A total of 202 reading camps were set up in 2019 compared to 79 in 2018. Our Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH) programme has brought access to drinking water to 97,575 people, while the partnership with UNICEF and the Ministry of Health has achieved 72% tetanus 2 vaccine coverage and 73% essential vaccine coverage.

With funding from ADH and SKALA, World Vision Chad has responded to the needs of people affected by the humanitarian crisis in the province of Lac (Baga Sola), the departments of Barh Sara (Moissala) and Nya-Pende (Gore) through the completion of 44 boreholes, the construction of four child-friendly spaces, and support in the form of seeds and agricultural tools for 3,550 producers.

Finally, I would like to thank all our partners, including our Advisory Council, the Government, donors, community and faith-based organizations, local communities, as well as our employees for the sincerity of their engagement with us. It is with your continued support in 2020 and beyond that together we will play a part in providing life in all its fullness to the most vulnerable children in Chad.

May God bless you.

Evariste Habiyambere

National Director