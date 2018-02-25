25 Feb 2018

Chad in 2017: The year in pictures, and looking ahead

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 25 Feb 2018

January

Durable solutions for Chadian returnees from the Central African Republic

In January 2014, some 5,000 Chadian returnees who had fled violence from neighboring Central African Republic were offered a safe place in Gaoui transit camp, on the outskirts of the capital N’djamena. Due to a lack of funding, humanitarian activities were gradually suspended in the camp. Witnessing the deteriorating living conditions of people on site, the humanitarian community advocated for urgent durable solutions. In 2017, European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) committed to funding a project led by by the French NGO ACTED to help the reintegration of Gaoui returnees, primarily through income-generating activities. The Government strengthened its leadership on the issue, with a revision of a national plan for the reinsertion of the returnees, committing, for example, to provide official documentation to those affected. Gaoui returnees soon started moving into the city of N’djamena and other regions of their choice and are currently benefiting from support to income generating activities.

