Cameroon - Chad Emergency (6 January 2022)

In Chad, planned relocations of 12,000 refugees into the two new sites started on 5 January. 391 refugees have been relocated so far.

In Far North Cameroon, internally displaced persons still find themselves in difficult conditions as lack of humanitarian access is hampering the provision of assistance.

The first airlifted shelter and core relief items supplies also reached Chad on 5 January. Two other planned airlifts have also taken place since.

KEY INDICATORS

12,000 planned relocations into the two new sites in Chad

391 refugees relocated so far As of 6 January 2022, in Guilmey and Kalambari sites, Chad.

20% of refugees in Chad have specific needs

7,232 individuals out of 35,784 pre-registered by UNHCR

THE CONTEXT

Clashes between communities of herders, farmers and fishermen broke out on 5 December in the village of Ouloumsa, Far North Cameroon. Violence quickly spread to neighbouring villages before reaching Kousseri, the administrative centre and main commercial hub of Logone and Chari division, on 8 December.

Previous inter-communal clashes had taken place in August this year, and had displaced some 23,000 people across Cameroon and Chad. The repatriation of the 8,500 refugees who had remained in Chad was at an advanced stage of discussion between the two countries when the new clashes broke out.

On 15 December, a Level 2 emergency was declared for the UNHCR Operation in Chad. The Level 1 emergency for Cameroon, which was declared following the previous inter-communal clashes in August, is maintained.